On the dotted line: Landon Johnson signs with ESCC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day at Northside Methodist Academy as senior Landon Johnson signed to continue his baseball career at Enterprise State.

Johnson was key for the Knights in their first season in the AHSAA.

According to MaxPreps, Johnson batted .263 with one homerun and 11 RBI.

Johnson feels ESCC is the best place to help him improve his game.

“It’s just home. It just feels like home to me,” said Johnson. “I just feel like it’s a good place for me to grow and get better. Just become a better ball player and person all around.”

