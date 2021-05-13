Advertisement

New technology coming to Sunbelt Ag Expo

CropX technology is coming to the Sunbelt AG Expo this fall.
CropX technology is coming to the Sunbelt AG Expo this fall.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware WALB
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - New technology for farmers is coming to the Sunbelt Ag Expo this year. CropX is combining farming with some advanced technology.

Summer is the time of year that farmers start paying extra close attention to monitoring their use of water. The CropX moisture monitor serves multiple purposes.

“For managing their crops and managing their soil moisture, monitoring with those crops and also showing the farmer what soil moisture can do and how that can contribute to managing irrigation,” said Mike Mills SE Territory Manager for Reinke Manufacturing.

The product links with a computer system that shows them where the max and minimum amount of water in their field is. It can also predict rain.

“So they can decide whether they want to add irrigation or wait for a natural rain event,” he said.

Reinke has partnered with CropX in the installation of the equipment. Mills says growers today have more information available to them.

“We’re putting much more information in the grower’s hand using mobile devices and computers using in-field monitoring and reporting. So, the grower has more information not just wants going on visually with their plants but what going on underground with their soil,” he said.

Mills said the new equipment is one example of how the world of agriculture is becoming more technical by the day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.walb.com/2021/05/12/new-technology-coming-sunbelt-ag-expo/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
State, local leaders react to gas shortage concerns

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Going On, May 13, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, May 13, 2021
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
Living Kidney Donor bikes hundreds of miles to raise awareness
Living kidney donor bikes hundreds of miles to raise awareness
Flowers Hospital
Flowers Hospital Nurses share journey - WTVY News 4
Kindergartener waiting for heart transplant in tears when suprised with early graduation ceremony
Kindergartner waiting for heart transplant in tears when surprised with early graduation ceremony