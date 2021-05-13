Advertisement

Mom recovering from COVID-19 at UAB meets newborn son for first time

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incredible early Mother’s Day gift for a mom who is recovering from COVID-19 at UAB Hospital. She got to meet her newborn son for first time.

Nurses in the Continuing Care Nursery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital arranged for the meeting.

Dakota Vest-Wright, of Mobile, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 9, 2021, and admitted to the emergency room at a Mobile hospital the following Wednesday. She was transferred to UAB on April 19.

Vest-Wright was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth at UAB’s Women and Infants Center on April 20, the same day she was put on ECMO due to COVID-19 complications. According to UAB ECMO, or extra corporeal membrane oxygenation, is a technology using a portable heart/lung bypass machine originally developed for heart surgery. ECMO takes on the function of the heart and lungs by routing the patient’s blood into the machine, where carbon dioxide is removed and oxygen is added. The blood is then pumped back into the body.

Because of Vest-Wright’s condition, she was not able to meet her son, Bruce.

Vest-Wright was finally taken off ECMO on May 6, and the CCN nurses began planning the mother-son meeting. After almost a month in the hospital, and 17 days after giving birth, Wright finally met her son on May 7, two days before Mother’s Day.

As of May 12, Bruce and Vest-Wright continue to receive care at UAB Hospital. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family.

