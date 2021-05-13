Advertisement

Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested

Investigators say the child’s father, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr., was developed as a suspect and subsequently arrested on charges of manslaughter.
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.(Source: ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Ashley Bowerman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities report that they have found the body of a baby who had been missing since Monday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of 1-month-old Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. Caleb’s body was found shortly after his parents gave a press conference Wednesday afternoon asking the public to help find their baby.

The manner of death was not released.

Investigators say the child’s father, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr., was developed as a suspect and subsequently arrested on charges of manslaughter. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a bond of $100,000.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb was reported missing at the Circle K on Wetumpka Highway Monday night. They received a 911 call but did not disclose who made the call.

The parents said the father told authorities he went to pay at a gas station before realizing the baby was gone.

The sheriff’s office says the child and father were seen together at the gas station Monday night.

The mother, Angela Gardner, was home at the time.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released Thursday morning. A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. WSFA 12 News will broadcast the press conference live on air and online.

