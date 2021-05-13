Advertisement

Man finds 18 tombstones in backyard, one dating back to 1800s

By Mike Lacy, WLOX
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Waveland man has an unsolved mystery. In November last year, John White discovered a surprise in his backyard just off Jeff Davis Avenue.

He was digging around the stump of an old tree when he heard something clank.

And that’s when I found Catherine,” he said.

White had discovered a partial tombstone, but the name was incomplete - with just the letters “E-R-I-N-E” visible. He was at a loss.

“Until I found the other part, which may go with this, and it says “C-A-T-H,” and that fits with Catherine.”

And the mystery widened as the excavation continued. While planting a rose bush for his wife, he discovered more artifacts,18 partial tombstones in all.

The last ones found just weeks ago are among the most intriguing.

“They’re the oldest of any of them that I can determine,” he said. “This one it looks like is November 13, 1875.”

His research and conversations with the Hancock County Historical Society members have revealed little. He’s not sure if the property was an old cemetery or, worse, if former property owners had used old tombstones as rubble for ground fill.

In any case, he wants to protect these pieces of history.

“I can’t in good conscious, throw these away,” White said. “I’m either going to find a home for them with maybe a possible family member. Or, they’re going to be up here under this beautiful sky of South Mississippi and this is where they will rest.”

And, more may come.

“My wife says no more digging,” he said. “But, I’m sure, I may accidentally moving a weed or something and here comes another one.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wlox.com/2021/05/07/waveland-man-finds-tombstones-his-back-yard-one-dating-back-s/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline

Latest News

Hudson Mathews, 5, of Deatsville is the 2021 winner of the Big Gobbler Photo Contest.
Deatsville 5-year-old wins ‘Big Gobbler’ photo contest
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Stolen Jefferson Davis chair returned to Selma cemetery
(University photo)
After 51 years, JSU’s Class of 1970 to finally receive their diplomas
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments