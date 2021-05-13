Advertisement

Gov. Ivey expands vaccine eligibility to those 12 and older in Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
By WAFF Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey once again expanded vaccine eligibility in the state of Alabama on Thursday.

In a statement, Gov. Ivey said anyone ages 12 and older in the state is now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear. We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions,” Governor Ivey said. “The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available to individuals age 12 and up. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be more than 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.

“We encourage the vaccination of adolescents ages 12 and older to get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “This vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.”

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/05/13/gov-ivey-expands-vaccine-eligibility-those-older-alabama/

