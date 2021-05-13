Advertisement

‘Fuel is coming,’ expert says as people panic buy gas

Gas Shortage, 5/11/21
Gas Shortage, 5/11/21(Brandon Jarrett)
By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is not facing a shortage of gasoline, according to Bart Fletcher, president of the Petroleum and Convenience Marketers of Alabama.

People in the southeast began to panic buy gasoline after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown for several days. As of Wednesday evening, the pipeline said it is restarting pipeline operations.

Fletcher said the panic and rush to pump is creating an artificial shortage.

“We’ve seen the public create a shortage of a product that there was really absolutely no reason for a shortage of that particular product to occur,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said gas stations were not expecting a rush to the gas pump. Stations already had preplanned when trucks would bring more gasoline.

“The fuel is coming. No need to panic. It’ll be there and probably in relatively short order, maybe just not quite as quickly as in normal circumstances,” Fletcher said.

So officials are pleading with people not to stock up on gas unless it’s time to fill up your tank like you normally would.

“When you need gas, get gas. Don’t be taking extra containers and filling it up like I see folks doing. That is irresponsible, it’s selfish, and we just got to use common sense and be careful,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/12/fuel-is-coming-expert-says-people-panic-buy-gas/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
State, local leaders react to gas shortage concerns
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested

Latest News

FEMA overhauls flood insurance rates, the best time to buy new policy
On Your Side: FEMA overhauls flood insurance rates, the best time to buy new policy
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Hotel worker shortage
Hotel industry faces worker shortage
Fallen police officers honored across Alabama during National Police Week