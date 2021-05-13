Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father who stood before cameras Wednesday afternoon to ask the public for help finding his newborn baby is now facing a capital murder charge for the child’s death.

Caleb Whisnand Sr., was taken into custody not long after that news conference and initially charged with reckless manslaughter.

During a Thursday morning news conference, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the increased charge and said Whisnand’s $100,000 bond had been changed to no bond. He’ll remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The arrest comes after the body of 1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found in a rural area of Lowndes County, south of Montgomery.

Caleb Whisnand Sr. and Angela Gardner ask the public for help finding their baby, Caleb Jr., who went missing Monday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The manner of baby CJ’s death was not disclosed, but Montgomery County Sheriff Chief Deputy Kevin J. Murphy said following an autopsy, the department and the district attorney’s office made the decision to upgrade criminal charges.

Court documents related to the manslaughter charge indicated the suspect “recklessly caused the death of the baby and afterwards buried the victim in a remote area.”

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son. ((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)))

“Out of my 32 years working in law enforcement, being in homicide, working cases, this says a lot, this says a lot,” Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the sheriff’s office is still working to gather information on the case.

Whisnand is also facing unrelated drug charges in Elmore County. The Elmore County DA’s office says it is working to revoke the bond in that case.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/fathers-charge-upgraded-capital-murder-montgomery-babys-death/

