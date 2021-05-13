Fallen police officers honored across Alabama during National Police Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s National Police Week, a time to give special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Several events were organized across Alabama on Wednesday to remember the sacrifices of those who died in the line of duty.

Memorial tributes were held in Montgomery, Selma and Troy among other places. Police and local leaders spoke in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their service.

In Montgomery, law enforcement and city leaders were on hand for a ceremony held downtown to remember all of the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice since MPD was founded.

City officials vowed to honor their fallen officers by growing and improving safety in Montgomery.

“Today, we pray for the families, the friends, the colleagues of the 28 Montgomery police officers who have been lost in line of duty. Their service and their ultimate sacrifice has not been in vain,” Montgomery Mayor Steven reed said in his speech.

“Continue to make our city safe. We will continue to need our support of the entire community to deal with the unknowns that we face, the challenges each and every day, particularly with COVID-19 and the recent surge of gun-related violence,” said Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley.

Gov. Kay Ivey spoke in Anniston, praising officers’ willingness to serve their communities.

“If you asked somebody who pursued a career in law enforcement why they did it, they’ll tell you money was not the issue. Instead, they’ll tell you they do this job because it’s their God-given calling and that they want to save lives and make their communities safer,” Ivey said.

In Troy, Mayor Jason Reeves signed a proclamation declaring Wednesday as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

“We know that when they come back to these ceremonies and the memories of their loved one, that, that they’re not forgotten, that their sacrifice will be carried on as long as the Troy Police Department is here,” said Lt. Bryan Weed of the Troy Police Department.

