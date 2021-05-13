Experts say now is the best time to trade-in your used car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Used car prices are skyrocketing as dealerships deal with a shortage in used and new vehicles.

Superior Hyundai, GMC, and Cadillac General Manager George Brunner said now is the best time to trade in your used vehicle.

Brunner said people are making money on their used car trade-ins right now. He said used cars will probably never be worth as much as they are right now and they don’t know how long this trend will last.

Brunner said it is partly because of pandemic related shortages in car chips, that is slowing down the production of new vehicles, so more people are shopping for used.

He said it doesn’t matter how old or how many miles the car has, it is still worth a lot right now.

“Most people are shocked when they find out what their trade is worth,” Brunner said. “So, at that point, they may not have been looking to trade cars, but when the numbers are this high, you almost have to. Might as well take advantage of it while you can.”

Brunner said it’s better to bring your used car into a dealership in person for a trade in quote. He said you will likely get more money than if you get a quote online, because dealerships can touch and drive cars in person.

