Last of four sentenced in smuggling case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -The last of four defendants charged in a drug smuggling operation uncovered in the Dothan area has been sentenced. Muta Bolden, a 36-year-old Dothan man received 130 months in federal court on Tuesday.

Previously, three south Texas men received sentences ranging from 60 months to 130 months. Those include 44-year-old Alberto Dias, 40-year-old Jesus Pina, Jr., and 27-year-old Kenneth de la Certa.

According to court records, this case began in February 2019 when the Drug Enforcement Administration and Dothan Police received information that a shipment of cocaine was being brought into Houston County.

Based on the tip, law enforcement observed Bolden meeting with Diaz and De La Cerda in Ashford. Following a conversation among the three, they all departed separately.

Diaz and De La Cerda eventually traveled to the Flying J Truck Stop in Dothan and led an 18-wheeler being driven by Pina to another location. Eventually, Bolden joined Diaz and De La Cerda at the truck and approximately 25 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of about $800,000, was retrieved from the trailer Pina was hauling. It had been camouflaged inside a broccoli shipment. Officers also seized eapons.

All four men charged in the smuggling case pleaded guilty.

