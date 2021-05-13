Advertisement

Deatsville 5-year-old wins ‘Big Gobbler’ photo contest

Hudson Mathews, 5, of Deatsville is the 2021 winner of the Big Gobbler Photo Contest.
Hudson Mathews, 5, of Deatsville is the 2021 winner of the Big Gobbler Photo Contest.(Source: Alabama Black Belt Adventures)
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Deatsville 5-year-old has been named the 2021 winner of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s Big Gobbler photo contest.

Hudson Mathews submitted a photo of his first turkey for the contest, which had a 10-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. The photo received more than 1,300 votes and beat out nearly 20 other contestants to take top prize.

To view all of the other contest entries, visit https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/biggobblercontest/

Mathew harvested the gobbler while hunting with his father in Pike County, according to the entry.

“Though we didn’t hear any gobbling at first light, we knew they were close as we had roosted them the evening before. Eventually, we saw some hens and a gobbler headed our way in a big field but were disappointed when a group of jakes ran off the tom. We decided that we would try to harvest a jake but right as we were getting ready, we heard a close gobble to our right,” Hudson’s father recalled of the special morning. “The tom had circled back and was coming into our setup. He closed to 5 yards from our blind but was spooked when the wind nearly knocked over our blind. Luckily, he was still in range when he settled back down, and Hudson made a perfect shot!”

Mathews was awarded a limited-edition commemorative “Memories of Spring” box call produced together by famed Alabama turkey hunter Ron Jolly and turkey hunting legend Preston Pittman as well as the recently released book by Jolly of the same name.

“We are grateful to the participants in this year’s contest and know that many memories of spring were created in Alabama’s Black Belt throughout the season,” said Pam Swanner, Executive Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “Our region continues to be a place where families and young folks can enjoy high-quality experiences, and we invite you to come to the Black Belt to create your own memories.”

The annual photo contest was open throughout turkey season as a way to further educate the public on the abundance of natural resources found in Alabama’s Black Belt region.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/11/deatsville-year-old-wins-big-gobbler-photo-contest/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline

Latest News

The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Stolen Jefferson Davis chair returned to Selma cemetery
(University photo)
After 51 years, JSU’s Class of 1970 to finally receive their diplomas
Waveland resident John White shows what he believes to be the oldest partial tombstone he found...
Man finds 18 tombstones in backyard, one dating back to 1800s
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments