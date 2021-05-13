Cooler but dry today

SYNOPSIS – Things are looking better for our Thursday, lower humidity with nice cool temperatures to start off the day. Clouds will start to clear by the afternoon warming us up into the lower 70s. Tomorrow and into the weekend look nice and it starts a warming trend that continues into next week. We will get a few dry days over the weekend before the rain returns next week.

TODAY – Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High near 73°. Winds NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 78°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86°

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 89°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

