Chipola College gets $1.3 million in funding for student mentoring program

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola College’s Student Support Services Trio Program helps mentor students from enrollment all the way through graduation. Members do everything from tutoring students to guiding them on how to handle interviews for future job opportunities.

College leaders said the $1.3 million will go towards hiring more staff for the program.

Chipola College Sophomore and Social Coordinator for Trio Rayana Watford said the program has been a game-changer in her college career.

“They have helped me a lot through the two years that I’ve been here and they’re just very supportive of all their students. And no matter what, they want us to thrive and not just survive,” Watford said.

The money is part of an SSS grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

