Advertisement

Beautiful Days Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Great weather is here for the next few days. Mostly sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Rain chances will hold off until the middle of next week as we turn warmer and more-humid at that point.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 53°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 53° High: 78° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-13
Cooler but dry today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-13
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-13
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 12, 2021
COOL WTVY
Cooler Air Is On The Way