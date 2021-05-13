Beautiful Days Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Great weather is here for the next few days. Mostly sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Rain chances will hold off until the middle of next week as we turn warmer and more-humid at that point.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 53°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 78° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

