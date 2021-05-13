After 51 years, JSU’s Class of 1970 to finally receive their diplomas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than five decades, Jackson State University’s Class of 1970 will finally be given their commencement ceremony.

Their first graduation ceremony was canceled due to the Gibbs-Green tragedy in May of 1970, where 2 were killed and twelve others shot on the campus of JSU.

Then as part of the 50th commemoration of the tragedy, Jackson State invited the 1970 class to participate in the spring commencement ceremonies. This was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, on Saturday, May 15, the commencement ceremony for the Class of 1970 will happen.

Members of the class will march in their regalia and receive their diplomas, presented by President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D.

A posthumous presentation of Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters on behalf of Phillip Gibbs and James Green will be presented to their families as well as other special presentations from honored guests.

Gibbs, a junior political science major, and Green, a senior at nearby Jim Hill High School, were the two students killed during the tragedy.

