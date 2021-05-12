Wicksburg skeet shooting team takes aim at Nationals

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wicksburg skeet shooting team is ready to take aim at a national championship.

The Panthers captured the state championship in the senior division of the 4-H Shotgun Championship and will now head to Nebraska to compete in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.

Four of Wicksburg’s shooters will represent the state of Alabama in June.

It’s been quite the meteoric rise for this program that started back in 2016 and they now have the chance at the top prize in the nation.

“It’s very exciting,” said senior Trevor Woodham. “When we first started this sport, I never thought we’d be able to make it to this level but through practice, we’ve become skilled enough to shoot at nationals.”

“It’s crazy. It’s just something we can only do once and it’s really exiting, but it also makes me nervous,” said junior Hagen Seymour. “I know we can do it, but I want to make sure w do out best and represent our state and school well.”

The national championships will run from June 20-26. Anyone interested in helping with expenses can do so by contacting Wicksburg High School.

