Wallace Community College holds 2021 spring graduation

Wallace Community College graduation
Wallace Community College graduation(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every college student dreams about walking across that stage to receive a diploma.

For Wallace Community College students, that dream became a reality Wednesday at the spring graduation.

Among those students is graduate Lindsey McKay.

“We’ve all worked very hard for this since fall of 2019, so it’s been a long time coming,” McKay said.

This isn’t McKay’s first diploma. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelors in arts degree. Now a graduate of Wallace’s radiologic technology program, the semester has been a learning experience.

“We had to have so many clinical hours at the hospital. Well, we couldn’t go to the hospital, so that was very difficult but we had very good teachers that helped us through all that and got us to graduation without any delays. So it was great,” McKay said.

Dozens of students, faculty, and family were on hand at the Dothan Civic Center to celebrate the special occasion..

“It’s like watching your own children graduate. We’ve had the privilege of watching these students come in. Some of them have come in at the tenth grade, some have come in at the eleventh grade,” said Jennifer Matheny, Dual Enrollment Coordinator for WCC.

The semester had been challenging for teachers, as well, but they say the end result of watching those students cross that finish line is worth it.

“It’s awesome. And every time we actually have a group that graduates, it’s such a rewarding experience to see them finally reach their goals. And my thing to them is to never stop learning, you need to always continue to learn. That’s what makes you a better therapist, makes you a better person. You always have to continue to grow,” said Judy Harrell, Program Director of the Respiratory Program.

Dr. Marnix Heersink of Eye Center South gave the graduation address The graduation ceremonies included students from Wallace and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

The graduation was spread out over four ceremonies, so that social distancing guidelines could be met.

