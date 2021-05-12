Advertisement

Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.(Arapahoe County Sheriff)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on the park and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver.

Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park, but walked away without injuries. It is unknown how many people were onboard the second plane, but no injuries were reported, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
Home prices have increased 21 percent in past year as supply dips dramatically.
Homes selling within hours at historic prices
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen

Latest News

Wallace Community College graduation
Wallace Community College holds 2021 spring graduation
Rutabaga has been in an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days. It's time to find...
Patient pooch’s wait on adoption from Alabama shelter at 840 days and counting
COOL WTVY
Cooler Air Is On The Way
Gas stations in the Southeast run out of gas as people panic buy fuel. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Gas stations run out of as people panic buy fuel in the Southeast
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response; US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months