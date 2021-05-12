St. Andrew’s State Park receives grant for renourishment

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local beach will soon see improvements.

A $4 million grant has been approved for St. Andrew’s State Park.

The money will be used to renourish the beach.

Officials said it’s needed in St. Andrew’s after several years of erosion.

Beach management consultant Lisa Armbruster said they apply for state grants every year, but the St. Andrew’s State Park portion is new.

“There’s a lot of erosion there, a lot of steep cliffs there, not a lot of beach accessibility, so we’ve been working to try to include them in the project,” Armbruster said.

Another $4 million grant was secured for Mexico Beach renourishment.

And $50,000 for oversight of Panama City Beach is being requested.

