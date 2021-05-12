Showers and storms moving through this morning

SYNOPSIS – One more day of rain, the cold front will finally make its way through the area later today taking the rain chances with it. We will start to dry out just in time for the weekend but tomorrow will be cooler than average with temperatures in the upper 60s for afternoon highs. We will warm back up into the lower 80s by the weekend and keep warming into the middle 80s by Monday. The rain chances return by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Morning rain, scattered showers in the afternoon. High near 78°. Winds N 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 56°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW – Cooler. High near 69°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 78°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 86°

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 83° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

