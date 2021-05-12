SBA begins delivering $2B in relief funds to more than 16K restaurant owners

Advertisement

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 16,000 restaurants and other food and beverage business owners are getting a little relief beginning Tuesday.

U. S. Small Business Administration started depositing funds in bank accounts from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan.

“Just one week after launching the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, I am pleased to officially report that the SBA has begun to fund applications and that more than 16,000 restaurants and other food and beverage business owners will get much-needed relief in their hands,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

Restaurants are eligible for funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, capped at $10 million per business and $5 million per location.

The program only launched one week ago, so there’s still an opportunity if you haven’t applied yet. The SBA will continue to fund approved applications until all funds have been exhausted.

Get started today through the SBA online application portal.

