Rise in self-checkout at Walmart locations not appealing to all shoppers

By Roslyn Anderson, WLBT
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It can be frustrating waiting in long lines at stores while seeing many registers closed. Many stores like Walmart offer the convenience of self-checkout to get you in and out quickly.

But not everyone is welcoming the idea.

While some customers embrace scanning and bagging their own items, others don’t and fear what it will mean for workers.

Walmart shopper Jackson Cooper doesn’t like using the Scan-and-Go self-checkout that allows you to scan each item, bag it then pay.

Shoppers say there are long waits in the self-checkout and long lines in the only two open registers.

“It would reduce my shopping, period,” said Cooper. “I probably would cut down a lot going. Probably let my wife do it.”

Richard Shapley doesn’t mind using the scanners but fears the self-checkout will negatively impact workers.

“I’m concerned about people losing their jobs,” he said. “I have concerns about that. The Walmart over in Clinton is doing the same thing. I live in Clinton but I spend a lot of time over here in Madison and Ridgeland on business.”

Rebecca Thomason with Walmart media relations says the company is not eliminating any jobs. No changes are slated for the Ridgeland and Clinton stores.

Officials say all Superstores will have traditional checkout lanes with associates. The number of registers and hours they are open are up to the store manager.

Original Story: https://www.wlbt.com/2021/05/11/rise-self-checkout-walmart-locations-not-appealing-all-shoppers/

