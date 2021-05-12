Advertisement

Phenix City native, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to compete in 2021 Olympics

By Jessie Gibson WTVM
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City Native and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier has earned a spot on Team USA in Women’s Sport Pistol and will compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Staff Sergeant Sandra Uptagrafft is assigned to the 98th Training Division at Fort Benning. She has won multiple medals at sport pistol and air pistol at the Pan American Games.

She also competed in the 2012 Olympic Games, and was a alternate for Team USA in 2016.

The talented Phenix City native is also double distinguished holding the Pistol Badge and International Badge.

News Leader 9 wishes Staff Sgt. Uptagrafft the best!

