Phenix City native, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to compete in 2021 Olympics

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City Native and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier has earned a spot on Team USA in Women’s Sport Pistol and will compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Staff Sergeant Sandra Uptagrafft is assigned to the 98th Training Division at Fort Benning. She has won multiple medals at sport pistol and air pistol at the Pan American Games.

She also competed in the 2012 Olympic Games, and was a alternate for Team USA in 2016.

The talented Phenix City native is also double distinguished holding the Pistol Badge and International Badge.

News Leader 9 wishes Staff Sgt. Uptagrafft the best!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wtvm.com/2021/05/11/phenix-city-native-us-army-reserve-soldier-compete-olympics/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.