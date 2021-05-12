Nurses week: Flowers Hospital nurses share their journey

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wednesday, May 12th rounds up the end of nurses week, however hospitals everywhere continue to show thanks and appreciation for their frontline workers.

To celebrate, News 4 is featuring nurses from around the Wiregrass. Now featuring front line workers at Flowers Hospital.

“Back in 1986 one of the first open heart surgeries that was done here was my grandmother,” Dan Cumbie, Chief Nursing Officer, said.

After seeing her in the cardiovascular ICU Cumbie told his mother he would, “Never work in the medical field.”

“And my mom told me at that time, ‘Dan, don’t ever say never,’” Cumbie said.

She was exactly right.

“I made it a stern matter of prayer and just felt like this is where God led me to be,” Cumbie said.

Cumbie has now been in the medical field for 30 years.

“To really realize the day in the life of what a nurse or a health care provider does everyday, its a lot of giving,” Cumbie said. “But, it’s a calling, in terms of you know just being able to impact that persons life in such a favorable way that they will not forget.”

RN and clinical supervisor Kathryn Justice strives to do just that.

“Day in and day out, every patient interaction and building those relationships with them and you know seeing them get better,” Justice said.

Both of her parents are in health care and she carries on the legacy.

“I never know what to expect when I’m coming into work, there is some familiarness from day to day, but each day is different and presents new patient cases and different illnesses,” Justice said.

Her motivation -

“The patients,” Justice said.

She said this is a job that is hard to leave at work.

“I’ll always remember you know so many patients and the stories they have and what all they overcame,” Justice said.

An opportunity to be a light during a patients darkest times.

“A lot of times you’re the only one they see during the day with their families not being able to come into their room, so coming in in the morning and them being excited to see you, that’s really encouraging,” Megan Doster, LPN, said.

Doster has been an LPN for almost four years.

“I wanted a career that was challenging and interesting and also that impacted the lives of people daily,” Doster said.

Doster said that is exactly what nursing is. Especially while working on the COVID floor since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was scary when it first began,” Doster said. “There was a lot of uncertainties, we weren’t sure what we were walking into especially with the CDC guidelines changing all of the time. Our infection control nurse was awesome at making sure that we stayed up to date and that we were educated on what we need to do to make not only our patients safe but also ourselves safe.”

She said these front liners are working together -

“We have an awesome team here,” Doster said. “I always says it is like our family caring for yours.”

For the greater good of the community.

“I’m so proud of all of our health care workers for coming together during this global pandemic and I’d say we really pulled it off,” Doster said.

Cumbie said he is very proud of their staff for showing resiliency and for serving patients in the best manner they know how.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.