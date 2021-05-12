New Georgia law makes revenge porn a felony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brand-new law in Georgia now makes revenge porn a felony. Revenge porn includes posting any sexually explicit pictures or videos of someone else online without their consent causing them distress or embarrassment.

Garian Henry’s life hasn’t been the same since she says a woman got ahold of her personal photos and videos and posted them to Facebook.

“I really wanted to disappear. That was the only way I felt I could escape,” said Henry. “It was so bad to the point where the photos went viral.”

Since then she’s become an advocate for other victims of revenge porn, sexploitation, and cyberbullying.

“Either I’m going to sink or swim. What are you going to do, Garian? I decided to put air in that life jacket and swim,” she said.

That swim just got a bit easier.

Senate Bill 78 sponsored by state Senator Harold Jones from Augusta was recently signed into law. It makes posting someone else’s sexual photos or videos without their consent a felony punishable by up to five years in jail. As a misdemeanor, the punishment was a fine and no more than 12 months.

“It happens to so many women nationwide, and that’s why the federal government is actually looking into kind of step in and that’s when I said Georgia ought to change its law to actually fit the crime that’s taking place,” said Senator Harold Jones, District 22.

Back in December adult entertainment site porn hub removed more than nine million of their 13 million videos promising to ban unverified uploaders from contributing content to the site.

“When you start talking about uploading something on an adult entertainment website, it’s gone literally across the world. So persons were literally afraid to even apply for jobs, to go to different towns. It has a tremendous psychological impact and also an economic impact,” he said.

Now advocates hope the new stricter penalty will encourage more women to report their cases.

The new revenge porn law goes into effect July 1. Next Senator Jones says he’s working on a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations on rape cases.

