Nasal vaccine yields promising results in mice

By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is leading the way in research for an intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 which they say could be beneficial for many reasons.

So intranasal means it’s a vaccine that you would essentially spray into your nose, skipping a needle.

The study uses mice and they give the mice this intranasal vaccine called AdCOVID, to test it. The mice have indicated that it significantly reduces not only the rate of infection, but the rate of transmission because it puts those antibodies in the sticky lining of the nose and lungs, and researchers internationally are keeping an eye on the research.

Some of the benefits compared to a traditional vaccine are that it would not require refrigeration at all and it only requires one dose, but that’s not all.

“Think about the rest of the world and the need to vaccinate billions of people, not having to have a needle, a syringe, a nurse that can do the injection, it makes it a little easier to think about distributing to large populations,” said Dr. Fran Lund, lead UAB Researcher.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/11/nasal-vaccine-yields-promising-results-mice/

