Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -May marks the month that the unloveable love bug returns to North Central Florida. Here are a few tips from an expert at the University of Florida on how to keep your car clean.

Dr. Norm Leppla is the director of the Integrated Pest Management of UF IFAS and a professor of Entomology at UF. He discusses when the flies, that’s right love bugs are flies, are most active.

“The peaks are mid-morning and mid-afternoon for flight. They are diurnal which means they get up in the morning and sleep at night like a lot of us,” said Dr. Leppla.

RELATED STORY: 2020 graduates honored to come back to the University of Florida to walk across the stage

So if your driving around during normal nine-to-five day time hours your car may be more likely to be covered in the critters. Dr. Leppla has simple tips to get all that bug gunk off.

“There are two methods: Soapy water and a little insect pad or it’s easier if you have a lot of love bugs to use a moist drier sheet and they will lift right off,” said Dr. Leppla.

Dr. Leppla also mentioned that he cleans off his cars every night so that the bugs do not build up. Also, using wax on your car is a good tip to keep all bugs off of vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.