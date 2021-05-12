Advertisement

Is Alabama ready for electric car boom?

By Brittany Dionne, WBRC
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC) said the state is moving in the right direction but could pick up the speed a bit more to stay competitive.

Several local businesses and advocacy groups, including the ACFC sent a letter to state lawmakers to encourage the state to invest more money into electric car infrastructure by installing more charging stations in the state.

Alabama is ranked 48th for the number of electric charging stations per 10,000 units, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Michael Staley, president of the ACFC, said the state has made progress.

“The state of Alabama has made investments using the Volkswagan settlement funds and also some funds that were allocated by the state legislature to install a basic level of fast charging,” Staley explained.

Staley said the state is in position to be a leader in manufacturing electric cars and batteries.

“The state, by providing funding, is preparing for an onslaught of federal funds that will become available soon, bipartisan support exists for the funding in Washington,” Staley said.

He added it’s important to have the infrastructure to support that growth.

“The beneficiaries are ultimately the consumers and the businesses that will have increased efficiency, will have more fuel independence, less dependence on foreign petroleum, and also a new way to invigorate young people to get involved in stem education,” Staley said.

He says there are several perks for switching to electric cars including tax credits. Watch the video to find out.

If you’d like to learn firsthand what it like to own an electric car, the ACFC is hosting a FREE event all about electric vehicles May 22, at Pepper Place Market, from 8 a.m.- noon.

Staley says there will be a multitude of electric cars, along with owners to answer any questions you may have.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/11/is-alabama-ready-electric-car-boom/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
Home prices have increased 21 percent in past year as supply dips dramatically.
Homes selling within hours at historic prices
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
Phenix City native, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to compete in 2021 Olympics
Phenix City native, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to compete in 2021 Olympics
Favre recorded a message of hope for the people living at The Blake in Flowood.
Brett Favre yet to repay 600k to Mississippi, authorities say
Rise in self-checkout at Walmart locations not appealing to all shoppers