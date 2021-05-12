Is Alabama ready for electric car boom?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC) said the state is moving in the right direction but could pick up the speed a bit more to stay competitive.

Several local businesses and advocacy groups, including the ACFC sent a letter to state lawmakers to encourage the state to invest more money into electric car infrastructure by installing more charging stations in the state.

Alabama is ranked 48th for the number of electric charging stations per 10,000 units, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Michael Staley, president of the ACFC, said the state has made progress.

“The state of Alabama has made investments using the Volkswagan settlement funds and also some funds that were allocated by the state legislature to install a basic level of fast charging,” Staley explained.

Staley said the state is in position to be a leader in manufacturing electric cars and batteries.

“The state, by providing funding, is preparing for an onslaught of federal funds that will become available soon, bipartisan support exists for the funding in Washington,” Staley said.

He added it’s important to have the infrastructure to support that growth.

“The beneficiaries are ultimately the consumers and the businesses that will have increased efficiency, will have more fuel independence, less dependence on foreign petroleum, and also a new way to invigorate young people to get involved in stem education,” Staley said.

He says there are several perks for switching to electric cars including tax credits. Watch the video to find out.

If you’d like to learn firsthand what it like to own an electric car, the ACFC is hosting a FREE event all about electric vehicles May 22, at Pepper Place Market, from 8 a.m.- noon.

Staley says there will be a multitude of electric cars, along with owners to answer any questions you may have.

