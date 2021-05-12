Houston Academy, Elba win golf state championships

MOBILE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston academy boys golf team is captured the Class 3A state golf championship down in Mobile.

The event was called due to rain in the area on Tuesday.

The Raiders captured the state championship by shooting a team score off 300, three strokes better than the second place team.

This marks the third-straight state title for the Raiders who were lead by Jake McDonald who won the individual state title in Class 3A.

The Elba Tigers captured their first golf state championship in program history in Class 1A/2A.

Elba shot a 313 which was seven strokes ahead of second place Brantley. John Wilson won the individual title for the Tigers with a score of 70.

Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott was the Class 5A individual state champion.

The senior carded the lowest score, shooting a 4-under, 67.

