GRAPHIC: Dog with chain embedded in neck left outside Tuscaloosa animal shelter

Dog with chain embedded in neck left outside Tuscaloosa animal shelter(WBRC Staff)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet dog will be getting needed medical treatment Tuesday morning after someone left her tied to the door at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

Staff members brought the dog inside Tuesday morning and discovered she had a severely embedded chain in her neck. WBRC confirmed the dog is also “skin and bones.”

You can see her ribs in the picture below.

A puppy was found near the dog.

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter leaders made a cruelty report with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

If you have any information about the men in the video or the dogs being left (205) 752-9101.

You can also donate here.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/11/graphic-dog-with-chain-embedded-neck-left-outside-tuscaloosa-animal-shelter/

