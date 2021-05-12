Advertisement

Gov. Ivey, 19 governors sign letter to Pres. Biden on southern border crisis

(U.S. Border Patrol)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has signed on to a letter with 19 other governors calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action on the crisis at the southern border.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“When we have an unsecured and open southern border, Alabama is impacted, which is why I have joined 19 of my fellow governors in calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action immediately. In the first 100 days of the new administration, we have seen a surge in illegal crossings, and as a result, we run the risk of overly burdening state and local resources. Overwhelming authorities on the federal, state or local levels is not the answer. We not only need to take action for our own security, but also for those who are seeking a path to this country. I urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action to end this humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border.”

This full letter is at the link below.

