Advertisement

Georgia is the deadliest state for pregnant women

Georgia is the deadliest State for Pregnant Women
Georgia is the deadliest State for Pregnant Women
By Gabrielle Ware WALB
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia is the deadliest state for pregnant women.

The maternal mortality rate is more than twice the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The numbers surrounding the issue are staggering, especially, for Black women in Georgia, who by some counts, are six times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

The Phoebe Putney Health System launched a program to help curb maternal mortality just last month.

“We just entered an agreement with the Nurse-Family Partnership. It’s a national organization where a nurse is paired with a momma. And this individual is with her through her pregnancy, through all her prenatal care and for the first two years of the child’s life,” said Dr. William M. Sewell, the hospital’s women and children’s medical director.

Maternal mortality is defined as the death of a woman during or up to a year after pregnancy.

Dr. Seema Csukas, with health coverage provider CaresSource Georgia, said the issue is bigger than most people think.

“It’s a huge crisis and people don’t realize people still die of pregnancy and pregnancy-related issues,” said Csukas.

Statistics on Georgia vary depending on the organization but by any count, they are among the poorest in the nation.

“There’s a racial disparity we have to think about, and there’s a geographic disparity where women in rural areas are more likely to have issues. You have to think a large part of this state is rural,” explained Csukas.

Csukas said many counties in rural Georgia don’t even have OB-GYNs, which means women are not getting access to prenatal care. Plus, pre-existing conditions play a role in a state where healthcare access, in general, is strained.

“The pregnant ladies who show up already having diabetes, hypertension, obesity, carrying a pregnancy is a big stress on a woman’s life and physical health,” said Dr. Sewell.

Phoebe also works with Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) on the issue.

“We partner with AAPHC to make sure women have access to both prenatal care and counseling,” said Sewell.

Phoebe also has a coalition dedicated to preventing premature births by improving the health of pregnant women.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.walb.com/2021/05/12/georgia-is-deadliest-state-pregnant-women/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
Home prices have increased 21 percent in past year as supply dips dramatically.
Homes selling within hours at historic prices
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen

Latest News

“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for...
“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for his nurses
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Critical Care Unit at Southeast Health
Nurses week: SE Health nurses share their passion
News 4 will be celebrating nurses week by featuring nurses from around the Wiregrass each day...
Nurses week: Medical Center Enterprise nurses share their purpose