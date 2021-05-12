Doctors say COVID-19 vaccine may help kids get back to normal routines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children ages 12 to 15 years old are now cleared to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, per the Food and Drug Administration’s amendment to its emergency use authorization.

Officials say the authorization is based on clinical trials of more than 2,000 children. The results showed 100% efficacy, according to experts with Hattiesburg Clinic.

Some parents may wonder if the vaccine is right for their child.

“Parents need to think about the risks versus the benefits,” said Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician with Hattiesburg Clinic’s Pediatric Clinic.

Henderson says the risks shown in the trial are similar to the ones adults see.

“Soreness of the arm, some fever, some chills,” Henderson said.

She adds the benefits may include things like getting back to normal in the classroom.

“It would keep children in school,” Henderson said.

And she says it would keep them from having to quarantine after exposure.

“Say it went through your classroom or your football team or any sort of extracurricular event you might be involved in. If that child was fully vaccinated, they would not have to then quarantine,” Henderson said.

As of now, it’s unclear if the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the required school vaccine list. Vaccines like tetanus, polio, hepatitis B, measles and chickenpox are required for K-12 students entering a Mississippi school for the first time. That decision is not up to individual school districts.

“If that is state guidelines to do so, you know, it won’t be just us,” said Columbia School District Superintendent Jason Harris. “All of our schools will have to adhere to those regulations.”

Officials say Hattiesburg Clinic will administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15 later this week if it is approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization. The ACIP meets Wednesday.

Original Story: https://www.wdam.com/2021/05/11/doctors-say-covid-vaccine-may-help-kids-get-back-normal-routines/

