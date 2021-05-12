Cooler Air Is On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Clouds will linger for the overnight as cooler air moves in from the northeast. We’ll see early clouds give way to some sunshine Thursday with high temperatures only reaching the lower 70s. Cool nights in the 50s are on the way through the weekend, with sunny skies Friday and Saturday as we climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s by afternoon.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low near 55°. Winds N-NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Early clouds, then partly sunny. High near 72°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 53°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

