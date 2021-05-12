Advertisement

Brett Favre yet to repay 600k to Mississippi, authorities say

Favre recorded a message of hope for the people living at The Blake in Flowood.
Favre recorded a message of hope for the people living at The Blake in Flowood.(Vimeo)
By Jordon Gray WLBT
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre received $600,000 from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up, according to authorities.

The state is seeking for Favre to repay the money.

After an audit revealed $1.1 million had been paid to Favre Enterprises, the former athlete said he would pay the state.

Auditors say that was part of $94 million in welfare spending “questioned” in a 2020 audit.

That meant auditors saw clear misspending or could not verify money was lawfully spent. Favre made an initial payment of $500,000 a year ago.

He has not been accused of a crime.

