16 finalists announced for Alabama teacher of the year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has announced 16 finalists for the Alabama 2021-2022 teacher of the year.

The finalists are:

Julie Matranga Neidhardt: Mobile County School System – Hutchens Elementary School – District I elementary teacher of the year

Krista N. Marcum: Gulf Shores City School System – Gulf Shores High School – District I secondary teacher of the year

Sherlita Gilchrist: Phenix City School System – Phenix City Virtual Learning Academy – District II elementary teacher of the year

Kimberly Johnson: Auburn City School System – Auburn Junior High School – District II secondary teacher of the year

Allison C. Phelps: Homewood City School System – Shades Cahaba Elementary School – District III elementary teacher of the year

Pamela McClendon: Hoover City School System – Riverchase Career Connection Center – District III secondary teacher of the year

Sabrina Wright: Birmingham City School System – Sun Valley Elementary School – District IV elementary teacher of the year

Leah Hughes: Tuscaloosa County School System – Hillcrest High School – District IV secondary teacher of the year

Catherine B. Jackson: Pike County School System – Banks School – District V elementary teacher of the year

Lilian U. Zekeri: Macon County School System – Tuskegee Institute Middle School – District V secondary teacher of the year

Megan Kreitlein: Pell City School System – Eden Elementary School – District VI elementary teacher of the year

Mashell Wehn: Arab City School System – Arab High School – District VI secondary teacher of the year

Rachel Graves: Florence City School System – Weeden Elementary School – District VII elementary teacher of the year

Jeff Schrupp: Trussville City School System – Hewitt-Trussville High School – District VII secondary teacher of the year

Candilyn Renee: Holt Limestone County School System – Elkmont School – District VIII elementary teacher of the year

Kierstan Bell: Huntsville City School System – Hampton Cove Middle School – District VIII secondary teacher of the year

This year’s finalists were chosen from a pool of more than 138 candidates. They will soon be narrowed down to the final top four.

The 2021-2022 Alabama teacher of the year will be officially announced by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education in August.

The education department says Alabama’s teacher of the year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Alabama’s representative is a candidate for national teacher of the year.

Alabama’s current teacher of the year, Andrew Jackson, said, “Congratulations to these highly skilled educators, who have been selected to represent their local school systems and our regional education districts. Each of these Alabama Teacher of the Year 16 Finalists truly demonstrate outstanding classroom leadership and are elevating our profession to new levels of success.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/11/finalists-announced-alabama-teacher-year/

