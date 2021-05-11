Woman hides narcotics, heroin, cell phones in her underwear; Arrested by WCSO at Walton CI

Press Release:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A Jacksonville woman is arrested after attempting to bring contraband into a Walton County prison inside her underwear

On May 8th, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to Walton Correctional Institution in regards to a suspect attempting to smuggle contraband into the facility.

Staff at Walton CI located 101 grams of heroin, six miniature cellphones, and 93 individual doses of Subutex located under the clothing of Gertrude Harper, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Harper was arrested and interviewed by investigators. The narcotics and other items were brought for an inmate currently incarcerated in the prison.

Harper is charged with two felony counts of smuggling contraband into a prison including cell phones and controlled substances, and one felony count of trafficking heroin. She was issued a $25,000 bond and is still in custody at the time of this release

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.