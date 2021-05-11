Wet Weather At Times

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather will continue at times through mid-week, before we turn cooler and drier. A batch of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Wiregrass early and late tonight, with rain for the morning commute. More pop-up showers and thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Early and late showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered AM and PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy and cooler, a shower possible. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Early showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low: 56° High: 69° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

