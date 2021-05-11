Advertisement

Wet Weather At Times

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
On Thursday, the continued drizzle and light shower activity are most likely in the morning,...
On Thursday, the continued drizzle and light shower activity are most likely in the morning, but additional rounds of it are possible in the afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Paul
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Wet weather will continue at times through mid-week, before we turn cooler and drier. A batch of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Wiregrass early and late tonight, with rain for the morning commute. More pop-up showers and thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Early and late showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered AM and PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy and cooler, a shower possible. Low near 56°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Early showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low: 56° High: 69° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 53° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

GasBuddy: What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack & gas prices

