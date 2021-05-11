State offering incentives for COVID vaccines, how they keep track of those who try to get vaccinated again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state and Birmingham began to offer perks to get more sleeves rolled up for COVID vaccines.

A state health leader told WBRC the effort was needed to because the state’s vaccination rate was too low.

FREE tickets to see the Birmingham Legion FC take on Memphis at Legion Field and the chance to cruise the Talladega Superspeedway were the incentives available at the time this article was written.

Deputy State Health officer, Dr. Karen Landers said the state partnered with NASCAR to offer incentives, and local municipalities were encouraged to find perks that would help the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

“Very, very anxious for people who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity,” Landers said.

At the time this article was written, the state’s vaccination rate was 33%.

But concerns of people double-dipping or going back for more shots just to get the perks could be an issue.

Landers said the state used a system called Immprint to track doses.

“The vaccine is supposed to be put in the Immprint system within 24 hours. So, we’re going to catch it,” Landers said.

Because it takes a day to get details into the tracking system, a person could slip through.

Landers said the impact of getting more than the recommended vaccine shots has on the body isn’t known. She hoped those who are vaccinated wouldn’t clog the system and allow others to get protected.

“We need more people vaccinated in the state of Alabama in order for us to be able to return to where we need to be and want to be,” said Landers.

The state had not heard of anyone getting vaccinated again to get perks, at the time this article was written.

