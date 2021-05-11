State, local leaders react to gas shortage concerns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State and local leaders are reacting to concerns there may be a gas shortage.

Gas stations started running out of fuel on Monday night and the problem continued into Tuesday.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement through Press Secretary Gina Maiola a short time ago. It reads:

“Governor Ivey spoke with the U.S. Department of Energy on a call earlier today regarding the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. She was assured that the pipeline should be operational in a few days. She is urging Alabamians and others to not panic and to use good judgement. A shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, and she reminds us that an overreaction would only lead to that. Be courteous, only fill up if you need to, and do not fill up multiple containers. Governor Ivey urges patience and common sense.”

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper issued the following statement:

“Mayor William E. Cooper called on Enterprise motorists not to overreact to the temporary shutdown of a gasoline pipeline that supplies Alabama.

He asked people not to “panic buy” gasoline in the wake of a cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline that caused a shutdown of all the company’s pipeline operations from New York south to Texas.

Media reports Tuesday morning said the company hopes to restore supply services by the end of the week.

“Let’s get gas as needed,” Cooper said. Cooper and other leaders throughout the Southeast caution that overruns on gasoline stations can significantly worsen the supply problem.

Cooper said city officials do not know at this time how big the impact of the pipeline shutdown will be on Enterprise and south Alabama, but it appears that some gas stations may be running out of gas in large part because of excessive gas purchases.

“Let’s not horde gas,” he said. “Buying extra gas that you don’t need right now can make matters worse.”

Cooper said lines at gas stations around the city were long this morning and some people are filling up gas cans in addition to refueling their vehicles. What’s worse, he said, is that the Enterprise Police Department had a number of calls during the night and this morning regarding arguments among motorists in gas lines.

He asked that motorists be courteous and mindful that crowding around the pumps can interfere or prevent other non-fuel customers from parking and access to the convenience stores.”

The city of Dothan also responded to concerns over a shortage.

“Please refrain from panic purchasing gasoline and diesel fuel over the next few weeks. Please purchase the fuel that you need, but please do not over-purchase by filling canisters for reserves. This practice is not necessary and makes the situation worse for everyone.

We have been asked by fuel providers to ask the public to be patient and to not over-purchase fuel unnecessarily. Thank you to all for your help.”

