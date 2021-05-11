SACF distributes thousands of dollars in grants to Wiregrass non-profits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some much-needed funding was given out Tuesday night to several Wiregrass nonprofits at a ceremony at the Dothan Botanical Gardens.

The Southeast Alabama Community Foundation distributed $34,000 to nearly 20 organizations whose projects and programs provide services in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

Those chosen were selected through a grant application process, where independent reviewers visited the non-profits before making their decision on who would receive the funding

The non-profits selected include boys and girls and 4-H clubs, the Ark of Dothan, Wiregrass Angel House, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, and Vivian B. Adams School.

“As we know in the last year, non-profits have really stepped up to the plate during the pandemic and have not stopped serving their clients. And so, some of them have served more than they normally do and unfortunately, donations were down. And so we are here to give back. We have some great individuals and businesses that have given through us, and we are now able to pull all those resources and give them out tonight,” said Burton Crenshaw, President of the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

The Foundation distributes more than five million dollars in grants and scholarships annually.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

