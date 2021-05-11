More showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A dry start to our Tuesday, rain chances pick up once again this afternoon. Wednesday looks soggy as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing with it some cooler air especially for Thursday when highs might not make it out of the 60s for highs. We start to dry out and warm up as we head towards the weekend upper 70s on Friday and low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. After this cold spell it looks likely that we will warm up and stay there.

TODAY – Morning sun, PM rain High near 82°. Winds Light and Variable 50%

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 67°. Winds Light N

TOMORROW – More scattered showers and storms. High near 78°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, AM showers. Low: 56° High: 69° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86°

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 81° 30%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

