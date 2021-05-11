Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Georgia men are scheduled to make their first court appearance since being indicted on federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Federal prosecutors say Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan targeted the 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black. The defendants chased and shot Arbery as he ran through a Brunswick neighborhood in February 2020.

All three defendants are scheduled for arraignment before a federal magistrate judge in Brunswick Tuesday.

Defense attorneys say the men committed no crimes. They say the McMichael’s thought Arbery was a burglar, and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtoc.com/2021/05/11/men-who-chased-killed-ahmaud-arbery-due-federal-court/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.