Long and Ariton meet in the State Semifinals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The ultimate Class 2A showdown going down in Purple Cat Country Wednesday when the G.W. Long Rebels come to town for a Semifinal series.

It’s a rivalry rematch for the two after Ariton swept Long in the regular season.

“What happened back in April means nothing now,” said Ariton Head Coach Logan Dunlap. “So, we’ve got to go out and play well and handle our business and we feel like we’re prepared to do that.”

“You know, we’ve had a good three, four weeks since we’ve played Ariton,” said G.W. Long Head Coach Drew Miller. “We’re hoping we’re going to be able to give them a better game than we did last time.”

Ariton captured the Area Title over the Rebels with the season sweep, but now a much larger prize is up for grabs.

“I think Ariton beating us really helped us out,” said Long senior Carson Dunlap. “It kind of showed us what we needed to be and we were not there yet. So, I mean I think we have really good chances and a lot of people realize that now.”

Ariton senior Nash Evans is confident in his team as well.

“This is the team right here that can do it. We’re just really excited to play these guys here at home like I said and it’s a new game.”

Ariton with the home field advantage but the Purple Cats know there will be plenty of Rebels fans in the stands.

“Being at home is going to be fans everywhere, and I think with them being 15 minutes down the road they’re going to be packed out over here,” said Ariton sophomore Landon Tyler. “But I think we’ve got the edge and I like it.”

Coach Miller added, “We’re not going to do anything any differently. This is another series for us. We’re just playing a team that’s a lot closer than where we went last week.”

A spot in the Class 2A Championship game on the line for these two teams. The Rebels looking for their fourth straight title while the Purple Cats want to make program history.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.