Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Alabama Small Estates Act

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts from The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the Alabama Small Estates Act.
(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts from The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the Alabama Small Estates Act.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
GasBuddy: What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack & gas prices

Latest News

Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court
Georgia Dept. of Labor
Georgia could cut jobless benefits to push more toward work
Alabama Department of Labor
Secretary of Labor explains Alabama pandemic unemployment benefit cessation
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-11
More showers and storms this afternoon