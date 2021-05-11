Advertisement

Homes selling within hours at historic prices

Demand far exceeding supply makes this the most robust market Wes Grant recalls.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Sales are sizzling as homes are being purchased within hours of their listing, according to a Dothan realtor.

“I had one house that had eight offers on it within 24 hours,” Wes Grant told News 4 on Monday. He also said some buyers are paying more than market value.

Demand far exceeding supply makes this the most robust market Grant recalls in his 36 years of real estate experience.

“When COVID first hit, we were scared to death,” he told News 4 on Monday. Despite the pandemic, home sales have continued to improve to their current historic levels.

Prices are up about 21 percent in the past 12 months and, overall, home sales have increased 15 percent since this time last year.

As of Monday, less than 300 homes were on the market in Dothan, down about 65 percent from a year ago, per Grant.

He said the hottest homes are the ones ranging in price from $100k to $250k.

Grant does not believe stimulus checks have affected the home sales market to a significant degree. However, he does believe they have impacted the rental market.

“We don’t have any residential rental listings at the moment,” Grant said.

