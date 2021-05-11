Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
GasBuddy: What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack & gas prices

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
PM: Israel will increase strikes against militants in Gaza
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court
Georgia Dept. of Labor
Georgia could cut jobless benefits to push more toward work
Alabama Department of Labor
Secretary of Labor explains Alabama pandemic unemployment benefit cessation