Advertisement

Growing number of stations out of gasoline

Prediction: Shortage will last several days and prices will increase.
Gas pumps at a Slocomb are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Gas pumps at a Slocomb are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Gas stations in southeast Alabama are without fuel after a cyber-attack and other factors created a shortage.

Stores in Hartford, Slocomb, Samson, and Enterprise have sold out , according to multiple citizen reports to News 4.

Stations in in North Florida and South Georgia are also out of gas, per Gray TV affiliate WCTV.

A major cyber-attack on a pipeline, government shutdown of a Pensacola distributor, and delivery driver shortage are blamed.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nicki Fried predicts the shortage could last several days and that prices will escalate.

The shortage is affecting other areas in the South, including North Carolina where the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Stations in Dothan checked by News 4 late Monday night had gasoline with no long lines.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally
GasBuddy: What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack & gas prices

Latest News

Homes are selling at record prices in perhaps the robust Dothan market ever.
Dothan Housing Market
Medical Center Enterprise
Medical Center Enterprise - WTVY News 4
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 10, 2021
Geneva County kidnapping
Geneva County kidnapping - WTVY News 4