Growing number of stations out of gasoline

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Gas stations in southeast Alabama are without fuel after a cyber-attack and other factors created a shortage.

Stores in Hartford, Slocomb, Samson, and Enterprise have sold out , according to multiple citizen reports to News 4.

Stations in in North Florida and South Georgia are also out of gas, per Gray TV affiliate WCTV.

A major cyber-attack on a pipeline, government shutdown of a Pensacola distributor, and delivery driver shortage are blamed.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nicki Fried predicts the shortage could last several days and that prices will escalate.

The shortage is affecting other areas in the South, including North Carolina where the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Stations in Dothan checked by News 4 late Monday night had gasoline with no long lines.

