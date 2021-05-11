Georgia could cut jobless benefits to push more toward work
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s labor commissioner says he’s considering cutting federal benefits to workers in an effort to push them back to work.
The move by elected Republican Mark Butler came a week after he said he would reinstate work search requirements for unemployment beneficiaries.
Butler and Gov. Brian Kemp met Monday and discussed possibilities such as cutting the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployed workers or cutting off federal benefits to people not usually eligible for state unemployment.
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and a number of other business groups have called for suspending the benefits, citing a labor shortage.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.